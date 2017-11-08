New Details Emerge About Texas Church Shooter’s Troubled Past

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (CBSMiami) — New details are emerging about the Texas church shooter’s troubled past, this as survivors and victims’ families share their stories.

Authorities say Devin Kelley was the subject of a 2013 sex assault complaint at his home in New Braunfels, Texas – just 35 miles from the scene of Sunday’s church shooting that took 26 lives.

The Comal County Sheriff says the investigation stalled when Kelley moved to Colorado.

Investigators also revealed Kelley briefly escaped from a mental health facility in 2012.

An El Paso police report described him as “a danger to himself and others.”

Kelley, a former U.S. airman had been sneaking firearms into Holloman Air Force Base and made death threats to his commanding officers.

Five months later, he was convicted of beating his then-wife and stepchild.

The sex assault case is now being re-examined and four months after that complaint, deputies responded to another disturbance call at the suspect’s home.

While authorities go over Kelley’s violent past, survivors described the violence inside the church.

“Everybody get down. They’re shooting at us,” said shooting survivor Rosanne Solis.

Solis and her husband were both wounded but survived by playing dead.

“It was so scary and that man was shooting. I mean, he was shooting hard,” said Solis.

Regina Rodriguez lost her father and stepmom.

“They had many years left to live, so much stuff to see,” said Rodriguez.

She says the community’s faith will help them heal.

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting survivors and victims’ families this afternoon.

Authorities hope to wrap up the crime scene investigation at the church this evening.