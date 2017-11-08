Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On I-75 & The Palmetto

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.
Let’s start with I-75. Wednesday and Thursday nights, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., all southbound lanes will be closed at Miami Gardens Drive. The closure will reach down to NW 138th Street.
Moving over to the State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway. Wednesday night at 11 p.m., all southbound lanes will be closed at the northbound entrance ramp to I-75. The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Finally, Wednesday night at 11 p.m., all northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway will be closed between NW 122nd Street and NW 154th Street. Drivers can exit at NW 122nd Street, head west to W 28th Avenue, turn right, head to NW 154th Street, make a right turn and hop back on the Palmetto Expressway from there.