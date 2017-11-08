PLAYER: Katravis Geter

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Miramar

CLASS: 2021

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: Before the season began, coaches had talked about some of the athletes who were going to be counted on for a Patriots’ team that was looking to get back in the playoff mix in 2017. One of the prospects they were talking about was this tremendous football player who had been a youth standout – and those who had watched him – felt that he had a true chance of making an impact at the next level. Since the season began, this has been yet another piece that gave this team offensive balance that they had been searching for. A tremendous runner who picks out holes and is savvy and mature enough not to get too high out low. Is a perfect fit for this offense that is also one that can pass on you as well. Very much looking forward to his career – as are the many fans and teammates who feel that this is going to be one of the elite runners in the Class of 2021. Keep an eye on his progress during the playoffs. He has already proven he belongs – showing it against the nationally-rated St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5112686/stanley-garner