It’s Design Time At The Fort Lauderdale Home Show!

Whether it’s time to decorate, design, or renovate the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show’s featured Interior Designers can help homeowners put all of their ideas together.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Show is South Florida’s largest home and design expo and will take place from November 17-19th at the Broward County Convention Center.

Home Show Management Corp. has created the Home Style 411 feature area where a few South Florida Interior Designers are chosen to create a room vignette that reflects the latest trends in home design.

With approximately 250 exhibitor booths and 175,000 square feet of exhibition space, narrowing down options in home décor and design can often be overwhelming. If struggling to put all of the design ideas together, show-goers can sit down with the designers and receive complimentary décor advice.

Francy Arria is designing a spa-inspired bathroom. Arria’s versatile approach to interior design is inspired by traditional trends of her Hispanic heritage and the modern energy of South Florida life. She founded her firm in 2011, Max Space Design. Francy’s passion and purpose is to create functional designs, while keeping the environment, the latest trends, and home technologies in mind. Francy will include in her vignette products by Bath Fitter and an innovative stretch ceiling by Velum Designs.

Roberta Black is designing a Master Bedroom and Bathroom. Black’s inspiration came from being raised in colorful and lively Rio de Janeiro. It gave her a huge perspective and understanding of how to use colors, shapes and textures. She is also very inspired by sleek, European lines, that for her, is chic, simple and yet shows tremendous style. Roberta will include products from W|W Water and Wellness and Southern Vintage.

Veronica “Ronnie” Gordon-Brown will design a “Woman Cave.” Veronica, owner of Klassik Designs & Events LLC., has brought her commitment of superb quality and superior designs to interiors and exteriors where only the ﬁnest products will sufﬁce. She designs spaces in Florida and also the Caribbean Islands, including numerous distinguished residences. Ronnie’s motto ” turn dreams into reality” is the cornerstone of all of her designs. She’ll be including products from Floor & Décor into her room design.

Daniel Lugo Ferrara, President and CEO of Arkimodel will create a designer closet and bedroom. With over ten years of experience in the closet design industry in Ferrara Group, he is involved in the creative process of designing the products, finishes, and functions. His inevitable tendency for all things modern, Italian and minimal is applied to every Arkimodel design. Daniel will include furniture from Georgio Ferrara.

“We want our designs to not only look aesthetically modeled, but to also provide a thoughtful use of space: one that resonates with the environment it occupies,” states Daniel Lugo Ferrara.

Home Style 411: The Room Vignettes can be found at Aisle 3000

Don’t forget to include the backyard in your home design plans! DIY Network’s Celebrity Landscaper, Chris Lambton presents rotating seminars titled “Yard Crashing” and “How to be Sustainable” at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th. Following each seminar, Chris will remain at the Home Improvement Stage for photos and to sign autographs.

For more about other seminars and feature areas, visit online and follow @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows. Save $3.00 on full price, adult admission tickets purchased online by November 16th.

Above content provided by The Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show.