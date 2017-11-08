ESPN’s College GameDay To Broadcast From University Of Miami Campus’ Lakeside Patio

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Saturday is going to be a big day on the University of Miami campus.

The university announced on Wednesday that ESPN’s College GameDay would broadcast live from the school’s Lakeside Patio, located on the UM campus.

Though it’s the seven time that College GameDay has been to South Florida for a Hurricanes game, it’s the first time that the show has broadcast from the university’s Coral Gables campus.

The Hurricanes have a 5-1 record for GameDay’s previous six visits to Miami.

The show will serve as an appetizer to Saturday night’s main course, which pits the No. 7 Hurricanes against No. 3 Notre Dame.

The longtime rivals haven’t faced each other in Miami since 1989.

For those who are planning on attending the GameDay broadcast, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The event is free and open to the public, and fans may begin arriving to the “Pit” area in front of the state on a first come, first served basis at 5 a.m. The “Pit” are will open at 6:30 a.m.

Additionally, overflow viewing areas will be available around Lake Osceola and the Rock Plaza.

People coming from off campus are encouraged to park at the Merrick and Pavia Garages, which will open at 5 a.m.

College GameDay’s live broadcast will air on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon.

All fans who are planning to attend should familiarize themselves to the ESPN “Pit” Rules, which are as follows: