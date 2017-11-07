WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Voters Head To Polls In Several Miami-Dade Cities

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voters in several Miami-Dade cities go to the polls Tuesday to decide several key races.

Voters in Miami will select a mayor and fill two commission seats. Coconut Grove voters will pick council member seats.

In the Miami Beach General Election, ballots will be cast for mayor and two commission seats. Also in Miami Beach, voters will decide whether to approve an earlier last call for alcohol sales at businesses on Ocean Drive from 5th to 15th streets.

In the Hialeah Primary, voters will pick a mayor and two council member seats. Homestead voters will cast ballots for vice mayor and two council member seats.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click Here to find your precinct and where to vote.

