Trump Urges North Korea To “Come To The Table”

SEOUL (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a 24-hour visit.
Mr. Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in who said he hoped the president’s visit would be a turning point in efforts to defuse the tension with North Korea.
President Trump’s to Seoul will focus on trade as well as the threat from North Korea.
“We will together confront North Korea’s actions and prevent the North Korean dictator from threatening millions of innocent lives,” said Mr. Trump at a joint news conference with President Moon Jae-in.
Mr. Trump also vowed to defend America’s ally.
“The U.S. stands prepared to defend itself and its allies using the full range of our unmatched military capabilities if need be,” he said.
On Monday, President Trump’s administration asked Congress for 4 billion more dollars to support missile defense to counter the threat from North Korea.
In a show of force, the U.S. this week flew B-1 bombers over Korea. And nearby, in the Sea of Japan, three American aircraft carriers are on track to conduct operations this week. The North blasted these moves as “hostile acts.”
“I really believe it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and to make a deal that’s good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world,” said President Trump.
The American leader’s first stop, the Army’s Camp Humphreys south of Seoul where thousands of U.S. troops are stationed as a hedge against North Korean aggression.
On Wednesday in Seoul, President Trump will speak to the South Korean National Assembly. He’s not expected to visit the border with the North. Trump aides played off a visit to the DMZ as “cliche.” But Pentagon officials privately worried a trip by Mr. Trump to North Korea’s doorstep might provoke Kim Jung Un.