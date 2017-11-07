Tropical Storm Rina Heading North Over Atlantic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Rina continues to churn to the north over the open Atlantic.
At 4 a.m., the center of the storm was about 880 miles east of Bermuda.
It was moving to the north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. This general motion accompanied by an increase in forward speed is expected through today. A turn toward north-northeast is forecast to occur by Wednesday night.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
There are no watches or warnings posted for this storm.
