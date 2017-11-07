Tropical Storm Rina Heading North Over Atlantic

Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Local TV, Tropical Storm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Rina continues to churn to the north over the open Atlantic.

At 4 a.m., the center of the storm was about 880 miles east of Bermuda.

It was moving to the north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. This general motion accompanied by an increase in forward speed is expected through today. A turn toward north-northeast is forecast to occur by Wednesday night.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

There are no watches or warnings posted for this storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch