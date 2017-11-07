SR 874 Shutdown As Man Threatens To Commit Suicide Nearby

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Avoid State Road 874, also called the Don Shula Expressway this Tuesday rush hour, due to a man who was threatening to commit suicide.

SR 874 was shutdown, south of Bird Road and north of Kendall Drive and that’s creating a major back-up for rush hour drivers on the Palmetto who typically use that highway to get to the Kendall area and farther south.

Also, Sunset Drive (Southwest 72nd Street) was closed in both directions from Southwest 87th Avenue to 92nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade police say the man was barricaded himself in his vehicle in an open field at Southwest 89th Court and Sunset Drive and was threatening suicide.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., police were able to get the man safely out of the vehicle.

