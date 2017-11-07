SFHSS Top 15: Week 11 – Let The Playoffs Begin!

As teams finished off the 2017 season, all were in agreement that this was certainly a year to remember.

From Hurricane Irma, to scrambling to make up games to playing the point system in its first year, coaches and players will certainly talk about this year for a long time.

As the playoffs finally get under way this week, all 17 teams below will be in action as we wind our way toward Orlando in the first week of December.

While we will not crown our team champion here in the Top 15 until the season is over, winning is the only way to keep the race for No. 1 alive.

We will continue to rank the teams each and every week – and when we come out with our final Top 15 on Dec. 12, it will reflect our 2017 No. 1 team.

After 11 weeks of the football season – and the playoffs definitely on the horizon, here is a look at how things will stack up:

1. Plantation American Heritage – (9-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The No. 1 seed Patriots won for the 23rd straight time – against Coconut Creek, 37-0. THIS WEEK: Will host Merritt Island on Friday at 7:30.

2. Columbus (7-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The No. 1 seeded Explorers had the final week of the regular season off. THIS WEEK: Will play host to Homestead on Friday evening at 5 at the school.

3. Deerfield Beach (8-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: Had the final week of the regular season off. THIS WEEK: The Bucks will get ready for the Western Wildcats on Friday night at 7:30 in a rematch of last year’s game won by Deerfield Beach.

4. Miramar (8-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The No. 1 seeded Patriots handed St. Thomas its worst loss in decades, 44-27. THIS WEEK: A first round playoff game at home against Lake Worth Park Vista, Friday at 7:30.

5. Cardinal Gibbons (9-1, 5A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs rolled to a 49-0 win over Hollywood Hills. THIS WEEK: It will be a trip to Orlando to play at No. 3 seed Jones High on Friday at 7:30.

6. Miami Central (8-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Rockets had the final week of the regular season off. THIS WEEK: Back in the playoffs this year, the first round game for the No. 5 seed will be at Palm Bay Heritage on Friday night.

7. Miami High (8-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Stingarees rolled to a 55-20 win against North Miami Beach. THIS WEEK: It’s the first round of the playoffs for the No. 7 seed team as they will play at No. 2 Miami Palmetto on Friday at 7:30.

8. Miami Northwestern (7-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Bulls rolled to a “Soul Bowl” win against Miami Jackson, 40-0. THIS WEEK: The No. 1 seed will be at home at Traz Powell Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 against No. 8 seed Palm Coast Matanzas.

9. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2, 3A). LAST WEEK: The Lions finished up the regular season with a 33-14 win over previously unbeaten University School. THIS WEEK: The No. 1 seed will be at home on Friday for a game against No. 4 seed Delray American Heritage at 3.

10. Palmetto (8-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Panthers celebrated a district title with a 59-0 win over Coral Reef. THIS WEEK: The No. 2 seed will play host to No. 7 seed Miami High on Friday at 7:30.

11. Plantation (9-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Colonels completed a tremendous regular season with a 25-3 win over Douglas. THIS WEEK: It’s on the road for this success story as they will play at Delray Beach Atlantic in the first round on Friday at 7:30.

12. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2, 7A). LAST WEEK: The Raiders were stunned at home – by Miramar, 44-27. THIS WEEK: The first round of the state playoffs will begin with a Friday night (7:30) home game against South Miami.

13. University School (7-1, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Sharks dropped their first game of the season, 33-14 to Chaminade-Madonna. THIS WEEK: Will play host to a first round playoff game against Glades Central on Friday night (7:30) at home.

14. Western (8-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Wildcats rebounded from the loss to Miramar and pounded rival Cooper City, 47-7. THIS WEEK: This team will know exactly where they sit as they will travel to No. 3 Deerfield for a Friday 7:30 contest.

15. Norland (6-3, 6A) – LAST WEEK: After beating Northwestern the week before, the Vikings rebounded with a 19-0 win against Mater Academy. THIS WEEK: It’s on the road for the first round as the Vikings go to Daytona Beach to take on the always tough Mainland Bucs at 7:30.

(TIE) Carol City (6-3, 6A) – LAST WEEK: Ended the regular season with a convincing win against American, 46-0. THIS WEEK: On the road for the defending state champions as they will play No. 3 seed Dillard in Fort Lauderdale on Friday at 7:30.

(TIE) South Dade (8-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucs ended the regular season with an impressive 42-0 win over Miami Edison. THIS WEEK: Will travel to platy North Miami on Thursday night at Traz Powell Stadium at 7.

