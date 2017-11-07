Seminoles Reschedule Game With ULM Hoping To Gain Bowl Eligibility

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s been a strange season for college football teams in Florida.

Florida State has rescheduled its game against Louisiana-Monroe for Dec. 2 at 12 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 but was canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

When the game was originally canceled, most thought it would not be made up, but the Seminoles (3-5) are off to their worst start since 1976 and may need it for bowl eligibility.

Florida State has not missed a bowl game since 1981. Louisiana-Monroe is also 3-5.

Hurricane Irma not only disrupted the ULM game, but moved the Miami game from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7.

The 21 days between games tied for the third-longest break between regular-season games in program history.

