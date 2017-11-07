Reward To Find Ollie The Pit Bull’s Killer Increased To $40K

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in a brutal case of animal cruelty has been increased.
There is now a $40,000 reward being offered as authorities hope to find the person or persons responsible for the death of Ollie the pit bull.
Last month, a pit bull was found stabbed 50 times, beaten and shoved into a suitcase before it was abandoned behind a building in Hollywood.
The dog, later named Ollie, was rushed to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital after being found by a passerby.
Initially given a good chance of survival, Ollie died two days after being brought in.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.