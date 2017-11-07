Mother Of 3 Shot 8 Times While Sitting In Her Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother of 3 young boys was shot 8 times while sitting in her car with her boyfriend.

Now, the victim’s mother and aunt are pleading for the public’s help to find the shooter.

Geisha Miller grimaced with despair as she spoke to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench about her daughter, 27-year-old Charnasha Williams.

Miller also showed CBS4 photos of her daughter before the shooting and now from the Intensive Care Unit of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“To me she is everything,” said Miller. “I really don’t know what to say. She is a mother of 3 and I really can’t understand it. I really can’t understand it. You took, you tried to, you attempted to take the lives of 2 young people and hurt their kids.”

Miami Police say the shooting happened at the corner of N.W. 6th Avenue and 52nd Street.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire just before 12:30 a.m.

Miller said her daughter and her boyfriend, who is the father of 2 of the children, were sitting in a car that was filled with bullets.

“Riddled with bullets,” said Miller. “This young man, their conditions are still a little, I mean we are talking about bullets here.”

It woke up neighbor Xavier Slocum.

“There were shots back to back and I heard a whole lot of shots,” he said.

Williams is a security guard whose boys are 3, 4 and 7 years old, according to her family.

She was dropping off her boyfriend at his home and was planning to go to work in her car, said her mother.

Her mother believes her daughter was followed by a jealous man who may have shot her.

“The gentleman wanted to date my daughter,” said Miller. “She was not interested in dating him. It’s just unfortunate when you get in a situation or when a person’s state of mind can get you harmed.”

Now family members and friends embrace Miller as their wait for news at the hospital.

“I know there is an outpouring of support from friends and loved ones who have also helped me,” said Miller. “They have been there all along the way and it’s hard.”

Williams’s mother and aunt want the suspect to turn himself in.

“That person who was responsible, turn yourself in,” said the victim’s aunt Lynn Harris. “You know what you did. We are only going to find peace and justice when that person turns himself in to law enforcement. This is terrible. This is the worst thing that can happen to any family, especially to small children.”

Miller said “I would really like for someone to bring peace to my family so we can handle this situation as best as we know how.”

Miller says she has spoken with police.

So far they have not released any information on the shooter and a possible motive.

Anyone with information that can help Miami Police with this case should call them or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).