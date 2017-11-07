Miramar Soars Into The Playoffs With a Stunning Victory

Coming into the regular season finale at St. Thomas Aquinas, first year Miramar Head Coach A.J. Scott spoke about how much fun this game was going to be for his football team.
From the beginning, there was no doubt that this matchup between a pair of No. 1 seeds, heading into the state playoffs, would be a classic – and it was.
With freshman running back Katravis Geter scoring three times, senior quarterback Steve Williams playing perhaps his best game of the year – and a defense that stepped up when needed, the Patriots scored an unheard of 44-27 win.
“Team effort,” Scott said. “Big plays and the belief that we could win was a huge factor. I am so proud of these young men for never giving up – and understanding that we can play with anyone, and I mean anyone!”
Seniors Jesse Smith and Hansky Paillant, who came over from McArthur before the season started, came up huge with defensive plays all night. Senior Chad Black also made a huge play to seal the game.
With that amazing win against the Raiders, No. 1 seed Miramar (8-1) joins Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus, Plantation American Heritage and Fort Lauderdale University School as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.
