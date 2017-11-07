Miami Hurricanes Jump Three Spots To 7th In College Football Playoff Rankings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes now sit at Number 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, jumping three spots from last week’s debut at Number 10.
Last Saturday, the Hurricanes passed their toughest test of the season so far with flying colors, dominating then-13th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies at home for a 28-10 victory.
The top four teams at the end of the season will qualify for the four available playoff spots. The Hurricanes have a chance to claim one of those coveted spots after this weekend. The Hurricanes will host Number 3 Notre Dame on Saturday night at 8:00 PM from Hard Rock Stadium.
The Top Four remained the same thing week, with Georgia holding claim to the top spot, with Alabama at Number 2, Notre Dame 3rd, and Clemson at Number 4. Miami and Clemson will likely square off on December 2nd in the ACC Championship Game. Miami can claim an ACC Coastal Division title as soon as this Saturday, if Virginia loses at Louisville.
CFP Top 10
- Georgia (9-0)
- Alabama (9-0)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Clemson (8-1)
- Oklahoma (8-1)
- TCU (8-1)
- Miami (8-0)
- Wisconsin (9-0)
- Washington (8-1)
- Auburn (7-2)