Report: Harvey Weinstein Used ‘Army Of Spies’ To Block Allegations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new report says Harvey Weinstein used a so-called “army of spies” to block the reporting of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The New Yorker reports that the disgraced Hollywood producer used a team of lawyers, private investigators, and former Israeli intelligence officers.

According to the magazine, the goal was to subvert and intimidate his accusers.

In the fall of 2016, nearly a year before any allegations against Harvey Weinstein had surfaced, he allegedly initiated what “The New Yorker” calls a concerted effort to silence his accusers.

The magazine claims Weinstein enlisted the help of an “army of spies” to track actresses and journalists attempting to publicize allegations against him.

The article describes black-ops tactics to allegedly gather information.

In one example, a private investigator posed as a women’s rights activist in a meeting with actress Rose McGowan.

Mcgowan would later accuse Weinstein of rape.

The New Yorker says that investigator was an employee of “Black Cube” an investigative firm run largely by former Israeli intelligence officers.

The work by “Black Cube” was allegedly run through one of Weinstein’s lawyers, high-powered attorney David Boies – who famously represented Al Gore in the 2000 Supreme Court election dispute.

In a contract between Boies’ law firm and “Black Cube,” the New Yorker report says, it directed Black Cube to help expose information that would stop the publication of a New York Times story about Weinstein’s abuses.

Over a yearlong period, Weinstein’s team of investigators collected intelligence on dozens of people, including psychological profiles that the New Yorker says focused on personal or sexual histories.