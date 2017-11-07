Brazile: ‘No Instances’ Dems ‘Rigged’ Primary Against Sanders

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The former head of the Democratic National Committee is pushing back against allegations that last year’s Democratic primary was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Donna Brazile appeared on CBS This Morning saying last year’s Democratic primary was a clean fight.

“I found no instances that the party rigged the process and I wanted to make sure that Bernie and his supporters understood that,” said Brazile.

It’s allegations Brazile herself sparked when she published a new book detailing financial agreements between the party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

In her newly published book, “Hacks,” Brazile revealed that in August of 2015, the DNC struck a deal with Hillary Clinton’s campaign to trade strategic and financial control of the committee for fundraising and investments.

“The party was broke and she gave the party a lifeline of resources in order for us to compete and that’s what she did for the general election,” said Brazile.

The revelation of the agreement prompted some, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Donald Trump to claim the election was rigged.

Brazile heavily criticized her predecessor, former DNC chair and South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten asked Wasserman Schultz (D-District 23) about Brazile’s book on Monday,

“I am focused on doing the best job that I can to represent my constituents here in Florida’s 23rd district,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Time after time, she refused to directly respond to the allegations made in the book.

Brazile now insists Clinton beat Bernie Sanders fair and square, but Sanders’ former campaign manager Jeff Weaver says they were fighting an uphill battle.

“There was a clear attempt, a pattern of behavior on the part of the leadership of the DNC at that time, to tip the scale to Hillary Clinton,” said Weaver.

Brazile’s bombshell has some Democrats worried about their party’s ability to win tough races including Tuesday’s gubernatorial race in Virginia.

“A political party’s responsibility is to elect its candidates and they have not been doing a good job of that,” said Weaver.

The race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillispie is being seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a potential preview of what to expect in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Voters are also electing a new governor in New Jersey where the Democratic candidate is the heavy favorite to replace Republican Chris Christie.