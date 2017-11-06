Trump Calls Texas Church Shooting A “Mental Health Problem”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TOKYO (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has begun his 12-day tour of Asia with a visit to Japan.

While meeting with the prime minister, President Trump spoke on topics ranging from improving trade with Japan to the tense war of words with North Korea.

Mr. Trump also insisted gun control isn’t to blame in the deadly church shooting in Texas.

“This is a mental health problem at the highest level,” he said.

At a joint press conference with Japan’s prime minister, President Trump insisted Sunday’s mass shooting in Texas does not warrant new gun controls.

“This isn’t a guns situation, we could go into it but it’s a little bit soon to go into it, but fortunately somebody else had a gun who was shooting in the opposite direction otherwise it would (sic) have been as bad as it was it would’ve have been much worse,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the president focused his attention on bolstering U-S trade in this region, one of his main goals during his trip. Last year, the U.S. trade deficit with Japan nearly reached 70-billion dollars. In a speech to CEO’s in Tokyo, the president accused his hosts of being unfair trade partners.

He also called out the executives of Japanese automakers.

“Try building your cars in the United States, instead of shipping them over. Is that possible to ask? That’s not rude, is that rude? I don’t think so,” he said.

When asked about North Korea, Mr. Trump said he hoped for a peaceful solution. He urged Japan to take additional steps to protect itself.

“The Prime Minister of Japan is going to be purchasing massive amounts of military equipment as he should,” he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who said North Korea dominated talks with President Trump, announced Japan will impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang in response to its escalating nuclear development.