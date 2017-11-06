Babies To Elderly: Names Of Texas Church Shooting Victims Emerge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TEXAS (CBSMiami) — Those killed in the Texas church shooting range in age from babies to the elderly.

A day later, we’re slowly learning their names, which include 7-year-old Emily Ward and her mother, as well as the pastor’s daughter.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy was out of town when he got the news his 14-year-old daughter was killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

His wife, Sherri Pomeroy, delivered their statement when the pastor was overcome with emotion. She said the only comfort is that Annabelle was surrounded by her community.

“We were a very close family. We ate together. We laughed together. We cried together and we worshiped together,” said Sherri.

Joann Ward was also among the victims, along with her 7-year old daughter. There was a pregnant mother of five and one family says they lost eight relatives.

Gloria Jimenez spent many Sundays at the church.

“Heavy hurting for the victims for the families there is no words to describe….everybody knows everybody,” said Jimenez.

Among the more than two dozen killed, the youngest was just a baby.

“Inside the church, the deceased actually range from 18 months to 77 years of age,” said Freeman Martin with Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

Pastor Pomeroy asked the community to turn to their faith, saying he does not understand why this happened, but he knows that God does.

There were 20 people wounded in the shooting. Ten of them remain in critical condition.