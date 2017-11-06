Teen Accused Of North Miami Beach ATM Murder Denied Bond

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen gunman accused of murdering a man during an ATM robbery made his first appearance in court Monday.
The judge denied 17-year-old Marcine Hill bond.
Hill was arrested last Thursday near his home in Lauderhill for the murder of Dylan Steve.
Steve was using an ATM at a Bank of America in North Miami Beach when he was gunned down.
Investigators believe Hill was hiding near the ATM Wednesday night, just waiting for someone to take out money. As Steve walked up to the cash machine, he became the target. He was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.
The victim’s mother was sitting in a parked car and watched the whole thing happen in front of her.
Hill, who is facing second-degree murder, is expected back in court sometime later in November where a decision will be made on whether to charge him as an adult.