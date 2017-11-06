Rotund Raccoon Gets Stuck In Sewer Grate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CHICAGO (CBSLOCAL) – Maybe it was simply too much Halloween candy! Police in Illinois were called to help out an overweight raccoon that became wedged halfway out of a sewer grate.
Zion Police were called to rescue the chubby raccoon stuck in a storm sewer grate on Thursday morning.
The reason it was stuck? Apparently due to overeating.
“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” Zion Police wrote on Facebook.
Officer Ken Vaughn responded to the scene, but did not have the proper tools to remove the animal, so he called the department’s animal control team.
Animal Control and Officer Vaughn were still unable to remove the creature and had to request help from the Zion Public Works Department.
Public works staffers eventually raised up the grate, leashed the raccoon and released it away from the residential area.
“They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear,” Zion Police wrote on Facebook.