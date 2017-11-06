Fort Lauderdale Church Deemed Safe After ‘Weapons Complaint’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERALE (CBSMiami) — Police gave the all clear after a ‘weapons complaint’ was reported at a Fort Lauderdale church and school.
Monday afternoon, police said they were trying to get to the bottom of the complaint at Calvary Chapel which is also a school near W Cypress Creek Road and NW 24th Way.
Police said the Calvary Chapel school is secure and no shots were fired.
#FLPD Ref possible weapons complaint https://t.co/Ss6PtNvVo9 is secure, no incident occurred. #AllSafe @FTLCityNews @FtLaudFire
— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) November 6, 2017
So far, we know a third-party received false information in regards to possible shots fired report from an app.
The incident comes just a day after the deadly church massacre in Texas that killed 26 people, including children.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.