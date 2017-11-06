WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Fort Lauderdale Church Deemed Safe After ‘Weapons Complaint’

FORT LAUDERALE (CBSMiami) — Police gave the all clear after a ‘weapons complaint’ was reported at a Fort Lauderdale church and school.

Monday afternoon, police said they were trying to get to the bottom of the complaint at Calvary Chapel which is also a school near W Cypress Creek Road and NW 24th Way.

Police said the Calvary Chapel school is secure and no shots were fired.

So far, we know a third-party received false information in regards to possible shots fired report from an app.

The incident comes just a day after the deadly church massacre in Texas that killed 26 people, including children.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

