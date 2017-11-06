Girl Found Dead In Dumpster, Mother Charged With Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a young girl, whose body was found in a dumpster over the weekend, has been charged in her death.
On Sunday, a man taking out his trash at the Tuscany Place apartments, at SW 254th Street and 137th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade, discovered the body of four-year-old Tani Paige wrapped in a blanket in the bin. He told another woman to call 911. She also saw the body wrapped in the blanket.
“Every time I close my eyes I can see her face,” said Indira Blanco. “He asked me ‘can you see if she’s alive because you can do the CPR’. I said okay let me see. When I opened blanket, I said no, she was dead.”
Blanco said Paige’s body was wrapped in a Disney blanket and still in her pajamas.
“The side of her face was crushed, like someone beat her up,” she said. “Whoever did it, I mean how could they do it. There’s no excuse, there is no excuse to do that.”
On Monday, Paige’s mother, 31-year-old Tina Farrington, was charged with first-degree murder.
Sunday night residents of the apartment complex, many who didn’t even know Paige, held a candlelight memorial for her at the spot where her body was found. They said it was hard to imagine how someone could harm a child and then just toss her body into a dumpster.
