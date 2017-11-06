100-Year-Old Man Missing In Hollywood

By Giovanna Maselli
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Hollywood Police want to know if you have seen 100-year-old Bienvenido Roda.

Roda, who is considered to be a ‘missing endangered adult,’ was last seen at 11:30 a.m.

Hollywood Police want to know if you have seen 100-year-old Bienvenido Roda. (Courtesy: Hollywood Police)

Police said he was last seen walking away from the Northlake Retirement Home near 1222 N 16th Avenue.

Bienvenido was last seen wearing green pants with a white shirt.

He is about 5’4″ and weighs 117 pounds.

He only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information is urged to call 954-764-4357.

