100-Year-Old Man Missing In Hollywood

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Hollywood Police want to know if you have seen 100-year-old Bienvenido Roda.
Roda, who is considered to be a ‘missing endangered adult,’ was last seen at 11:30 a.m.
Police said he was last seen walking away from the Northlake Retirement Home near 1222 N 16th Avenue.
Bienvenido was last seen wearing green pants with a white shirt.
He is about 5’4″ and weighs 117 pounds.
He only speaks Spanish.
Anyone with information is urged to call 954-764-4357.