Miami Hurricanes TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER – Notre Dame Week

Any time a Miami Hurricanes player grabs an interception or recovers a fumble, they put on the famed “turnover chain.”
Miami has forced 19 turnovers through 8 games.
As the 7th ranked Hurricanes head into their mega-matchup with Number 3 Notre Dame, here’s how Miami’s TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER looks after their 28-10 victory over Virginia Tech.
TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER:
Michael Jackson: 4 (four interceptions)
Jaquan Johnson: 3 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery)
Sheldrick Redwine: 3 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery)
Michael Pinckney: 1 (interception)
Malek Young: 1 (interception)
Dee Delaney: 1 (interception)
Demetrius Jackson: 1 (interception)
Charles Perry: 1 (interception)
Pat Bethel: 1 (fumble recovery)
RJ McIntosh: 1 (fumble recovery)
Jonathan Garvin: 1 (fumble recovery)
Ryan Fines: 1 (fumble recovery)
The chain was commissioned by Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and created by Miami jeweler AJ Machado.
Who will put the chain on next? Find out when the Hurricanes host the Fighting Irish on Saturday, November 11th at 8:00 PM from Hard Rock Stadium.