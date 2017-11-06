Miami Hurricanes Safety Jaquan Johnson Earns ACC Weekly Honors

By Alex Donno
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Following his standout performance in Miami’s 28-10 victory over Virginia Tech, Hurricanes safety Jaquan Johnson has been named ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

The Miami native led his team in tackles for a second straight game, recording seven total tackles and six solo.

And he put on the famed ‘turnover chain’ twice against the Hokies. He forced a fumble in the second quarter and intercepted Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson in the third.

Johnson, a junior, has started every game this season at safety and leads Miami with 58 tackles (36 solo) on the year. He becomes the latest in a long and impressive list of Hurricanes weekly honorees this season.

From University of Miami Communications:

Johnson joins Braxton Berrios (Receiver of the Week, Oct. 9), Darrell Langham (Co-Receiver of the Week, Oct. 16), Michael Badgley (Specialist of the Week, Oct. 16), Christopher Herndon (Receiver of the Week, Oct. 23), Michael Pinckney (Linebacker of the Week, Oct. 23) and RJ McIntosh (Defensive Lineman of the Week, Oct. 30) as Miami honorees through the first 10 weeks of the season.

