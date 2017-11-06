Man Sneaks Past Security, Ends Up On MIA Tarmac

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Security and airport workers at Miami International captured a man after he got past security and ended up on the tarmac.

Video provided to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald shows the man pretending to talk on his cell phone as he casually walks past a security checkpoint at the American Airlines counter. He then made a beeline to the luggage carousel and jumped on.

The man made his way to the tarmac where airport employees chased him down. Security arrived and handcuffed him as they took him into custody.

Miami-Dade police have not said if the man was a passenger, employee or scheduled to fly at all.

