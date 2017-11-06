Lauren’s List: As Daylight Savings Ends, Time To Reset Your Internal Clock

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Yesterday, you probably woke up with a little pep in your step!
You did (hopefully) get an extra hour of sleep, after all. But perhaps you found yourself feeling sleepy again before 6 p.m. when it was already dark out.
You reset your actual clocks, but what about your internal clock?
Today’s Lauren’s List has some tips for getting you back on schedule.
- Don’t go to bed too early: Monday’s sunset in South Florida is at 5:35 p.m., but don’t hit the sack just because it’s dark out. Otherwise, you may wake up in the middle of the night, or really early the next morning. If you normally go to bed at 9 p.m., wait it out. Routine is key!
- Use blackout shades: These are pretty handy if you work strange hours, but they’re also useful for blocking out the light if that 6:30 a.m. sunrise is just too early for you. Can’t upgrade your shades? Those sleep masks will do the trick, too.
- Spend some time in the sun: Try to set aside time each afternoon to get out in the sunshine. According to Rodale Wellness, the light will have an alerting affect on your system, and will help give you the energy to stay up until a more reasonable bedtime, instead of when the sun goes down.
- If you’re not a napper, don’t start now: Napping shifts your body’s sleep rhythm by sending the message that day time is sleep time. While power naps can help boost productivity, experts at Cleveland Clinic say taking a two-hour nap in the middle of the day will make it that much harder for you to fall asleep later, even if it’s totally dark outside.
