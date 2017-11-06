In The Recruiting Huddle: Stanley Garner – Dillard

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Dillard, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, Stanley Garner

PLAYER: Stanley Garner

POSITION: DB/WR

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Dillard

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: One of the most versatile athletes in South Florida, this Kentucky commitment is not only an impressive defensive back – where his quickness and leaping ability have gone along with his football skills. Is tough to catch balls on his side – because he long and very talented – and will never give in to the receiver. His skills on the defensive side of the ball have helped him to also be a big time receiver who has tremendous hands and and can beat you on deep balls. Has been a huge reason why the No. 3 seed Panthers won the district this season. Even though the Wildcats have a huge advantage, other school across the country are still watching him and making a late push.    

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5112686/stanley-garner

