PLAYER: Stanley Garner
POSITION: DB/WR
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Dillard
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: One of the most versatile athletes in South Florida, this Kentucky commitment is not only an impressive defensive back – where his quickness and leaping ability have gone along with his football skills. Is tough to catch balls on his side – because he long and very talented – and will never give in to the receiver. His skills on the defensive side of the ball have helped him to also be a big time receiver who has tremendous hands and and can beat you on deep balls. Has been a huge reason why the No. 3 seed Panthers won the district this season. Even though the Wildcats have a huge advantage, other school across the country are still watching him and making a late push.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5112686/stanley-garner