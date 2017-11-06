Details Emerging After FSU Fraternity Member Found Dead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE — Investigators are trying to find out what happened to a Florida State University fraternity member found dead after a chapter party.
Tallahassee police said no one has been arrested in the death of 20-year-old Andrew Coffey, a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity who died at an off-campus house party.
Coffey grew up in South Florida and went to Pompano Beach high school.
Police said they responded to a call at 10:23 a.m. Friday and first responders were unable to revive Coffey.
“Unfortunately once medical personnel got here along with TPD, they determined the person to be deceased,” said David Northway with Tallahassee Police Department. “All attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful.”
Officers were collecting alcoholic beverage bottles that were scattered on the home’s porch as evidence over the weekend.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports the fraternity, where Coffey was a pledge, has faced sanctions in the past.
Twice they faced disciplinary action or hazing and once each for alcohol and violations of university policy.
The fraternity has been suspended by its national organization pending the conclusion of the investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends,” said Pi Kappa Phi CEO Mark E. Timmes.