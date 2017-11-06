Facing South Florida: Eye On Donna Brazile With Politico Florida’s Marc Caputo

In a new book, Donna Brazile who took over as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee after Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced out in the summer of 2016, offered a stinging critique of Wasserman Schultz.
CBS4’s Jim DeFede takes a closer look at Brazile’s claims with Politico Florida’s Marc Caputo.
The two also discuss the other recent bizarre goings-on in Tallahassee, including the resignation of State Representative Daisy Baez. The Coral Gables democrat has given up her seat over charges stemming from where she lives.