Facing South Florida: Eye On Donna Brazile With Politico Florida’s Marc Caputo

Filed Under: Facing South Florida, Marc Caputo, Politics

In a new book, Donna Brazile who took over as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee after Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced out in the summer of 2016, offered a stinging critique of Wasserman Schultz.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede takes a closer look at Brazile’s claims with Politico Florida’s Marc Caputo.

The two also discuss the other recent bizarre goings-on in Tallahassee, including the resignation of State Representative Daisy Baez. The Coral Gables democrat has given up her seat over charges stemming from where she lives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch