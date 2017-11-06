Comcast’s Massive Outage Reached South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Did you have issues with your internet today? You’re not the only one.
Comcast customers across the United States, including South Florida, reported internet outages with their Monday afternoon.
The company said the issues had to do with an external network issue related to their provider called Level 3.
The provider said their network ‘experienced a service disruption’ caused by a configuration error.
They claim they were able to restore service within 90 minutes of the issue arising.
As of 4 p.m., Comcast said most customers experiencing issues should have it resolved already.
Internet issues should now be resolved for almost all customers. We apologize for the inconvenience & thank you for your patience.
— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017