WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Comcast’s Massive Outage Reached South Florida

Filed Under: Business, Comcast, Consumer, Internet Outage, Level 3

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Did you have issues with your internet today? You’re not the only one.

gettyimages 836623552 Comcasts Massive Outage Reached South Florida

Truck with signage and logo for Comcast Xfinity internet and television service, in the Silicon Valley town of Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Comcast customers across the United States, including South Florida, reported internet outages with their Monday afternoon.

The company said the issues had to do with an external network issue related to their provider called Level 3.

The provider said their network ‘experienced a service disruption’ caused by a configuration error.

They claim they were able to restore service within 90 minutes of the issue arising.

As of 4 p.m., Comcast said most customers experiencing issues should have it resolved already.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch