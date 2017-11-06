Search On For Cape-Wearing Armed Robber On Bike Who Shot Victim In face

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a cape-wearing armed robber on a bicycle who shot his victim in the face.
According to investigators, 39-year-old Diego Suarez-Perez had just finished purchasing goods Saturday morning at Tony’s Food Market and was headed back to his vehicle.
As he was returning to his vehicle, police said, a man riding a bicycle approached him, flashed a firearm and demanded money.
Detectives said because of a language barrier Suarez-Perez didn’t understand the man’s demands, and the armed thief proceeded to shoot Suarez-Perez in the face.
The armed robber fled on his bicycle westbound on NW 95th Street.
Suarez-Perez was transported to JMH Ryder Trauma, where he is in critical condition.
The gunman is between 30 to 40 years old, around 6 feet tall and between 170 to 180 pounds.
He was wearing a yellow T-shirt with Puma brand logo, jean shorts, black sandals and a white sheet over his shoulders like a cape.