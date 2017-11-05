Investigation Continues After FSU Fraternity Pledge Found Dead After Party

Filed Under: Florida State University, Fraternity Pledge, Silva Harapetian, Tallahassee Police Department

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.

The 20-year-old grew up in south Florida and went to Pampano Beach high school.

The neighborhood where he grew up has been devastated at the news.

“I can’t imagine how that family is going to be able to live through something like that,” said neighbor Janet Keller.

Andrew Coffey grew up in Lighthouse, Florida, a tight knit neighborhood where families have known each other for decades.

Keller lives across the street. She has no children but she watched Coffey grow up.

“A parent loses their child goodness my goodness I don’t know,” she said. “And 20 years old he’s just begun to live.”

The fraternity pledge was found unresponsive at a chapter party off the FSU campus on Friday morning.

“Unfortunately once medical personnel got here along with TPD, they determined the person to be deceased,” said David Northway with Tallahassee Police Department. “All attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful.”

The Associated Press reports that officers were collecting alcoholic beverage bottles scattered on the home’s porch as evidence.

The fraternity has been suspended by its national organization pending the conclusion of the investigation.

No one has been arrested and the circumstances around Coffey’s death is still under investigation.

No matter the reason, a family is forever changed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch