Dog Recovering After Surviving Attack By Multiple Bears

BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A pit bull terrier was badly injured after trying to protect its owners while at Big Cypress Indian Reservation.
The dog’s owner says it was attacked by bears.
The dog, named Mary Jane, is being treated at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists in Fort Lauderdale.
She is suffering from deep puncture wounds but is expected to be ok.
The 3-year-old dog was being taken for an evening stroll on Friday night.
That’s when she took off and the owner says she was attacked by a group of three bears.