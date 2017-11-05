Dog Recovering After Surviving Attack By Multiple Bears

Filed Under: Big Cypress Indian Reservation, Dog Attacked, Pit Bull Terrier

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A pit bull terrier was badly injured after trying to protect its owners while at Big Cypress Indian Reservation.

The dog’s owner says it was attacked by bears.

The dog, named Mary Jane, is being treated at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists in Fort Lauderdale.

She is suffering from deep puncture wounds but is expected to be ok.

The 3-year-old dog was being taken for an evening stroll on Friday night.

That’s when she took off and the owner says she was attacked by a group of three bears.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch