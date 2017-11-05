Body Of Little Girl Found In Apartment Complex Dumplex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMIAMI) – A Southwest Miami-Dade man made a horrific discovery Sunday afternoon while taking out the trash. Inside a dumpster he found the body of a small child.
The man was throwing out his garbage around 12:45 p.m. in the dumpster of the Tuscany Place apartment complex located at Southwest 254th Street and 137th Avenue, when he spotted a small body wrapped in a blanket. He told another woman to call 911. She also saw the body wrapped in the blanket.
By Sunday evening, detectives were combing the complex for clues into how the little girl, who is black and believed to be between 3 and 8-years-old, ended up in the trash.
The dumpster was loaded onto a flatbed tow truck and hauled away to be examined. It was not clear when the trash had last been picked up.
The girl’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine how she died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).