Miami Dolphins Activate Center/Guard Ted Larsen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins offensive line welcomes some much needed depth, as the team announced Saturday they’ve activated center/guard Ted Larsen. The former Chicago Bear had been on injured reserve since suffering a biceps tear during training camp.
From the Dolphins official press release:
Larsen was signed by the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Chicago on March 10, 2017 before being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 4, 2017. An eight-year NFL veteran, Larsen has played in 102 career games with 65 starts and appeared in all 16 games with eight starts last year for the Bears. He also spent time with Tampa Bay (2010-13) and Arizona (2014-15). Larsen originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (205th overall) by New England in the 2010 NFL draft.
Larsen suited up and practiced this week for the first time since his August injury. Now, he’ll be available for the Dolphins when they host the Oakland Raiders for Sunday Night Football. It may take Larsen time to catch up on his conditioning, but he could prove to be Miami’s ultimate solution to their unstable left guard spot.
After Wednesday’s practice, Larsen was asked if his arm was fully healed.
“Yes,” said Larsen. “There’s a brace. It’s healed, obviously. I’m cleared to practice, so it has healed up pretty good. I think the brace is more preventative. It’s doctor’s orders.”
The Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, November 5th at 8:30 PM from Hard Rock Stadium. You can listen to the game on 560 WQAM and KISS 99-9.