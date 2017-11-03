Woman Charged With Being Drunk On A Horse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) —Dierks Bentley may sing the song ‘Drunk on a Plane’ but there’s a woman in Florida who has been charged with being drunk on a horse.
Yes, that’s right, 53-year-old Donna Byrne was arrested and charged with driving drunk while riding a horse down a busy Florida highway.
Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman, who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road.
Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood alcohol level of .161 — much higher than Florida’s legal limit of .08.
Byrne is charged with DUI and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.
Deputies took the horse to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility.
She was booked into the Polk County Jail. It’s unclear whether she retained an attorney.
