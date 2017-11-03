Trump’s Twitter Account ‘Deactivated’ By Employee On Last Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump was silenced Thursday night on Twitter.

President Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, which has nearly 42 million followers was down for about 11 minutes.

Turns out Twitter say an employee intentionally deactivated the President’s account. They tweeted out a statement which read:

“Through our investigation, we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.”

Friday morning President Trump responded on – where else – Twitter.

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The Twitter-verse took notice of the President’s absence.

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017

President Trump was recently called out for his tweets on immigration by Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

“Look, the President ought to stop tweeting and start leading,” he said.

The temporary shutdown has many questioning how the site secures accounts of those that could potentially influence the world.