Teens Heading To Davie Church Carnival In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Two teenage girls are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Davie while on their way to a carnival.

Davie Police say the girls were on their way to the Bonaventure Carnival shortly before 5 p.m. when they were struck on the 1200 block of SW 136th Ave. directly in front of Western High School.

“What we have is two young girls ages 14 and 15 crossing the street from east to west and ran out in front of this vehicle,” said Davie Police Dept. Sgt. Mark Leone.

A picture taken by Davie Police shows a pair of shoes on the ground not far from where the vehicle that struck the girls was stopped on the road. The windshield of the car was shattered.

The girls were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a teenager, remained on scene and was being cooperative.

“Preliminary investigation, evidence and witness statement all lead to speed not being a factor nor is alcohol,” said Sgt. Leone.

Although police say there’s a designated area to cross the street, carnival-goers say they see people crossing the street elsewhere.

“It’s a shame because kids know the rules. Especially if they are teenagers, they know the rules. I mean, it’s not their fault because they are excited, they want to come,” said carnival-goer Paulina Salgado. “Everybody should be more careful – police officers, teenagers, parents, everybody.”

Police say the driver was questioned and released.

No charges have been filed at this time.