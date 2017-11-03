1st Sexually Transmitted Zika Case Confirmed In Miami-Dade

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida health officials are reporting the first sexually transmitted case of Zika in Miami-Dade County.

Florida’s Department of Health said Friday while the individual did not travel, their partner had recently traveled to several areas where Zika transmission could occur, including Cuba, an area with ongoing active transmission of Zika.

Both individuals have tested positive for Zika.

Health officials stress there is no evidence of ongoing, active transmission of Zika anywhere in Florida.

The total number of Zika cases in Florida in 2017 is 205.

