Sayonara! Marlins Moving On Without Ichiro

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In their first major move involving the talent, new brass with the Miami Marlins have decided not to sign outfielder Ichiro Suzuki for the 2018 season.
The club announced it on social media Friday, calling it an “honor” to watch him play.
Recently, the 44-year-old legend from Japan said he wanted to stay with the fish and planned on playing until he was 50.
Ichiro hit .259 for the Marlins and 3 home runs in 2017 while chasing the pinch-hitting record for a single season. He fell one hit short of that mark, however, with 27, set by the Colorado Rockies’ John Vander Wal in 1995.
Ichiro played three seasons with the Marlins.