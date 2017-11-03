WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

In The Recruiting Huddle: Devante Sanchez – Coral Glades

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Devante Sanchez

POSITION: CB/Slot

SCHOOL: Coral Springs Coral Glades

CLASS: 2021

HEIGHT: 5-7

WEIGHT: 140

SCOUTING: Proving that it does not matter what class you are in – or what size you happen to be – standout football prospects come in every shape and every size, and in the state of Florida, they are indeed watched and promoted. This is one of those talented young men who came in this year with plenty to offer head coach Christian Baldwin and his teammates. Watching him perform, you can just tell that in a year or two, this is going to be a talent that will be hard to turn your attention away from. He is truly gifted and a very athletic football player who can be one of those prospects to lift the Jaguars – into the future. Keep your eye on his progress. You will be impressed.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9558702/devante-sanchez

More from Larry Blustein
