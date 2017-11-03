WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

AP Details How Russia-Linked Hackers Got Into Clinton Emails

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – There are new details about the hack that exposed thousands of Hillary Clinton’s campaign emails.

The Associated Press analyzed data recently shared by cybersecurity firm Secureworks.

It found that of the first 29 phishing emails sent to the campaign all bounced back except one.

Most were directed at people who worked on Clinton’s 2008 campaign.

The one that made it through found its way to a staffer from ‘08 also working on the 2016 campaign.

From that account, the hackers found the contact information for dozens of senior officials, including Chairman John Podesta.

By the end of it, more than 130 people connected to the campaign were targeted.

The AP’s report also shows the campaign had robust, top of the line cybersecurity measures, including two factor authentication… which requires a second password.

But having stolen passwords using the phishing emails, it was only a matter of time before the hackers could get through.

The data does support the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia was behind the hack.

