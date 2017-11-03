Let’s Get Wellfluent: AvMed’s Selection Of The Best Events To Stay Happy And Healthy

(Courtesy: AvMed)

From veggie burger battles and urban gardening to zumba and parades, there are no shortage of fun, healthy events this month. Check out AvMed’s curated selection of South Florida’s best activities that will have you feeling great and get you in the holiday spirit!

Miami Seed Food and Wine Week:

November 4-5 at a variety of venues

Seed Food and Wine Miami is the first plant based food and wine festival and blogger conference in the country. Events include everything from a veggie burger battle and fitness classes to workshops and urban gardening. All items served will be plant-based / vegan and whenever possible organic and non-GMO certified.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale – Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ®

Miami – November 5 at Macy’s Miami International Mall, Kids Department (2nd Floor)

Ft. Lauderdale- November 11 at Macy’s Galleria, Kids Department (3rd Floor)

Join us at 3:00 p.m. for a Family Fun Parade Celebration! Kid’s will participate in activities such as face painting, balloon twisting and fun items to create their very own parade throughout the store! Free RSVP online.

The 3rd Annual Warrior for Life Community Yoga Event

November 11 at 10 a.m. at Museum Park, right next to the PAMM and Frost Museums

Featuring a yoga flow led by Judy Weaver, co-founder of Connected Warriors, and a guided mindful meditation. The event is free to all Veterans and Military personnel with ID and $20 minimum donation for the public. Kids are free and welcome to participate.

The 3rd Annual Dance in Pink Zumba® Charity Event

November 11 at Holiday Park Gymnasium 1150, Harold Martin Drive, Fort Lauderdale

Join us at 11:00 a.m. for the 3rd Annual Dance in Pink Zumba® Charity event which includes a 100-minute Master Class Experience featuring live DJ, raffles, prizes, and over 50 local vendors and sponsors with free gifts!

Tickets are $18.00 for early registration or $25.00 for tickets at the door.

AvMed Connect with POUND:

Nov. 15 at YMCA Weston Family Center 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Nov. 16 at YMCA Pines Family Center 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Get ready to let loose, tone up and rock out with the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! This workout is great for men and women of all ages and abilities.

Riverwalk’s 12th Annual Mutts & Martinis™

November 18 at 10 S. New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale

Join us at 2:00 p.m. for Fort Lauderdale’s largest outdoor pet-friendly cocktail party. Several local pet rescue groups will be onsite with fur babies looking for a new home. Enjoy cocktails, food, music, canine-themed silent auction, giveaways and a pet fashion show!

Admission is a donation of $20 – $25.

Let’s Get WELLfluent™ is part of AvMed’s drive to inspire focus on a different kind of riches; those fueled by health and happiness of the mind, body and soul. With headquarters in Miami and offices in every major metropolitan area of the only state we have served in our near-50-year history, AvMed’s health plans seek to transform lives to create a WELLfluent world. To learn more follow AvMed on Facebook.

Above content provided by AvMed.