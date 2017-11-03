Arrest Made In Deadly North Miami Beach ATM Robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly ATM robbery in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach police have charged 17-year-old Marcine Bernard Hill in the death of Dillon Steve.

The robbery happened Wednesday night around 8:45 p.m., at the Bank of America at 1199 N.E. 163rd Street.

Steve, 26, was withdrawing cash at walk-up ATM when a man in a distinct dark hoodie approached him with a gun.

It all happened within seconds and Steve was shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Nearly three dozen detectives were tasked with working to find Steve’s killer.

“Anytime anyone loses their life, especially over something monetary, something so senseless. In this case, you can’t even begin to express the amount of sympathy you feel for someone’s family, someone who lost a life like that,” said North Miami Beach Police Capt. Juan Pinillos.

