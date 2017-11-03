261K Jobs Added In October, Unemployment Drops

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — The federal government says the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in the month of October.

That’s the best performance since President Donald Trump took office and a rebound from below-average September numbers caused by the hurricanes.

Unemployment also inched down to 4.1 percent last month. That’s the lowest the rate has been since December 2000.

Wages, however, aren’t keeping pace. They grew only 2.4 percent in October, compared to a year ago, which is lower than the numbers for September.

