WEEK 11 SCHEDULE: Final Tune-up For The Playoffs

The final week of the regular season is here – and as we reflect on the 2017 season, there is indeed plenty to be thankful for.

With Hurricane Irma and the numerous postponements and cancellations, we have made it through a year that certainly had its ups ad downs.

As the point system played itself out this year, we had the chance to see how things work – as the intention of not having 8-2 teams sit home – while 2-8 programs advanced to the state playoffs – has worked out.

For programs who are not moving on to the playoffs, and you happen to be a senior, this coming week is the time to get some last film to send out. You have worked hard since you were young for this moment, so give it your best.

Teams on the way to the playoffs will use this final week to get healthy, but also stay sharp for the first round.

BREAKING DOWN THIS WEEK’S GAMES

There are three games this week that involve playoff teams matching up against each other. All three have a chance to be exciting – with a pair of No. 1 seeds (St. Thomas Aquinas and University School) in action.

Miramar at St. Thomas Aquinas, Friday, 7. Two of the better programs in South Florida – each with one loss – and both with a lot of talent get together too bring the regular season to an end. The Patriots are a very young team and have done extremely well in winning district title. The Raiders are starting to put it together for a stretch run at a fourth straight 7A state championship. They have one of the nation’s premier defensive units.

Monsignor Pace at Belen Jesuit, Friday, 4. These programs are among the best around, and this year, head coach Joe Zaccheo and his Spartans are out to show that they cab line it up against anyone. While many were not picking either program to do a lot this season, both have elevated their game and will be a force in next week’s first round of the state playoffs.

University School at Chaminade-Madonna, Friday, 4. This is another matchup that many have been looking forward to. Every time someone counts out head coach Daniel Luque and his Sharks, they win. This week, their work will certainly be cut out for them against a Lions team that has had one of the toughest schedules in the state. This will be a late afternoon game that you will want to attend.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Braddock (Miami) 41, Varela 0

THURSDAY

Carol City at American (Milander), 7

Coral Glades at Monarch, 7

Miami Beach at Keys Gate Charter (Harris), 3

Palmetto at Coral Reef (Harris), 7

Reagan at Varela (Southridge), 7

South Dade at Edison (Traz Powell), 7

South Miami at Coral Park (Tropical), 7

Pines Charter at Nova, 7

FRIDAY

American Heritage Delray at Westminster Academy, 7

Boca Raton St. Andrew’s at LaSalle, 7:30

Boyd Anderson at Coconut Creek, 7

Coral Gables at Southwest Miami (Tropical), 3:30

Coral Springs Charter at Calvary Christian, 7

Dr. Krop at Southridge, 7:30

Everglades at West Broward (Flanagan), 7

Ferguson at Homestead (Harris), 7:30

Goleman at Hialeah (Milander), 7:30

Hollywood Hills at Cardinal Gibbons, 7

International School of Broward at Crestview, 7

Jackson at Northwestern (Traz Powell), 7:30

McArthur at Hallandale, 7

Miami Springs at Hialeah-Miami Lakes, 3:30

Mourning at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30

North Miami Beach at Miami High (Memorial), 7:30

Piper at Naples, 7

Plantation at Douglas, 7

Pompano at Northeast, 7

Somerset at Palmer Prep, 3:30

South Plantation at Coral Springs, 7

St. Andrews at LaSalle, 7:30

Stranahan at Fort Lauderdale, 7

Westland Hialeah at Port Charlotte, 7:30

Western at Cooper City, 7

Westminster Christian at Gulliver Prep, 3:30

SATURDAY

Dillard at Blanche Ely, 7

Killian at North Miami (Traz Powell), 7

Sunset at Braddock (Tropical), 7

