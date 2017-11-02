3-D Video Shows Planned Transformation Of Downtown Miami For Super Bowl LIV

Filed Under: Hard Rock Stadium, NFL, Super Bowl LIV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are 821 days until Super Bowl LIV comes to South Florida.

While that may seem far away, you could say the countdown is officially on.

On Thursday night, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee threw a kick-off party in Downtown Miami.

Besides the game itself at Hard Rock Stadium, the committee unveiled a 3-D video of the plan to transform downtown into a football frenzy.

The best part of it all: you won’t need a ticket to have fun!

Super Bowl LIV is February 2nd, 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch