3-D Video Shows Planned Transformation Of Downtown Miami For Super Bowl LIV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are 821 days until Super Bowl LIV comes to South Florida.
While that may seem far away, you could say the countdown is officially on.
On Thursday night, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee threw a kick-off party in Downtown Miami.
Besides the game itself at Hard Rock Stadium, the committee unveiled a 3-D video of the plan to transform downtown into a football frenzy.
The best part of it all: you won’t need a ticket to have fun!
Super Bowl LIV is February 2nd, 2020.