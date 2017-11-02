Holiday Magic Returns With Opening Of Santa’s Enchanted Forest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is over, and the smell of freshly cooked Turkey will soon be in the air, which means Christmas is just around the corner.

That can only mean one thing! Santa’s Enchanted Forest, one of the world’s largest Christmas-themed amusement parks and carnival, officially opens today November 2nd and runs through January 7, 2018.

It is located at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street, along the Palmetto Expressway in Miami.

It features South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree, kiddie rides, family rides, thrill rides, plus more than 100 rides, shows, games and attractions.

New this year, Santa’s Sky High Wheel, North America’s largest traveling Ferris Wheel with over one million LED lights and spectacular views.

This Ferris wheel takes riders over 150 feet in the air where riders can see up to 15 miles away.

If you’ve driven past Tropical Park recently, you can’t miss this gigantic Ferris wheel, especially at night.

Also new for thrill seekers is the Megadrop where riders shoot into the sky on a 130-foot tower and then plummet back to earth in less than two seconds. Not for the faint of heart.

There are also new kiddie rides and an interactive holiday-themed game show called Santa’s Snowstorm which allows kids to compete in creative and challenging tasks.

Park Admission Prices:

Single Day Pass:

$24.30 for kids ages 3-9

$33.64 for adults

$24.30 for seniors

Kids under 2 are free

Regular Season Pass: (unlimited visits)

$46.73 for kids ages 3-9

$57.01 for adults

$46.73 for seniors

Kids under 2 are free

They also offer an Express Pass so you can jump the lines on crowded evenings. They cost $18.69 each.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is open every day from 5 p.m. – Midnight including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

*Police, paramedics and firefighters are invited to enjoy Opening Night Festivities and will receive 50% OFF regular single day admission tickets (including up to three additional guests). First responders must show a valid and current government-issued ID and accompany their guests to the park. Offer valid for November 2, 2017 only.